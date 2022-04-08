SUNY New Paltz will recognize the lives and careers of three members of the campus community — Lily D. McNair, Ph.D., Ed Carroll ’85 and Everton H. Henriques ’78 ’83g — with Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degrees at the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 on the Old Main Quad. Both ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m.

The Saturday ceremony honors graduates of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and the Sunday ceremony honors graduates of the School of Business, School of Education, School of Fine & Performing Arts and School of Science & Engineering.

The Graduate Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m., also on the Old Main Quad.

The three honorees will participate in the commencement exercises on the Old Main Quad and will deliver addresses to the graduating class as part of the ceremonies.

McNair became the first woman in Tuskegee University history to serve as president when she was appointed to that role in 2018.

Her first higher-ed teaching position was in the SUNY New Paltz Department of Psychology and she has enjoyed 30-plus years of professional success and recognition at institutions across the U.S. since that initial role.

“This is a special moment for me — to be recognized by SUNY New Paltz, where I started my academic career and a place I call home,” McNair said. “I look forward to speaking with our newest graduates in Liberal Arts and Sciences, and giving them the congratulations that they so rightly deserve.”

McNair will speak at the Saturday, May 21, commencement ceremony.

Carroll served for more than 30 years with AMC Networks, playing a central role in introducing original shows including Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Mad Men, Killing Eve and The Walking Dead.

A longtime friend and supporter of his alma mater, Carroll met his wife, Gina, while they were undergraduates here, and together they created the Edward A. Carroll and Gina O’Brien-Carroll Experiential Scholarship, which supports honors students pursuing engaged learning activities outside the classroom.

“It is both gratifying and humbling to be recognized by President Christian and SUNY for this honor,” Carroll said. “What seemed like a random decision three decades ago to attend SUNY New Paltz (Stony Brook was too close, Albany too far…) in retrospect was a truly pivotal decision in my life. And now many roads for me and Gina seem to be leading back to this very special university and town.”

Carroll will speak at the Saturday, May 21, commencement ceremony.

Henriques is an engineer, entrepreneur, chemist, inventor, manufacturing consultant, business executive and innovator in the field of plasma display technology.

He is also a widely recognized philanthropist who has maintained a strong connection with the College, helping to establish ten endowments benefiting students across academic programs and serving as a Foundation Board director for more than 15 years, among many other contributions.

“When I met with President Christian to discuss this honor, I was deeply touched in a way that I could not express in words at the time,” Henriques said. “I was extremely humbled that I would be considered for selection by people and by an institution that I have a lot of love and respect for. I’ve always identified this campus as a home away from home for me and also my children, and I’m deeply grateful for the honor.”

Henriques will speak at the Sunday, May 22, commencement ceremony.

The Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree that McNair, Carroll and Henriques will receive is the highest form of recognition offered by the State University of New York, honoring exceptional scholarship, service and professional achievements that stand as an example for the many diverse students attending SUNY institutions.

For additional information, visit https://www.newpaltz.edu/commencement/.