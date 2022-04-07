Brush pickup in the Town of New Paltz will start on April 25. All brush must be put in piles at the road’s edge by April 25 to ensure a pickup. All roads within the Town will be serviced once. Residents can start putting piles out at any time.

The Village of New Paltz will hold its annual spring cleanup from April 11 to 22. Collection for residents who live on streets north of Main Street will begin on April 11 and end on April 15. Waste to be picked up must be out by April 11. Collection for residents who live on streets south of Main Street will begin on April 18 and end on April 22. Waste to be picked up must be out by April 18.

Village trucks will pick up bagged yard waste (in biodegradable bags only) and brush, wood, no more than four tires per household, batteries, small appliances, metal, two mattresses per residence and furniture. Two people must be able to lift all items. Biodegradable bags can be purchased from the Village Hall for $2.50 per five-pack.

The Village will not pick up any closed paint cans, tar buckets, closed metal or plastic containers containing any liquids, electronics or any household trash/garbage.