In the middle of a dreary Thursday afternoon this week, an Ulster County jury found Truvock Noble guilty on all counts in the murder of Erick Crawford on Liberty Street on March 29 of last year. Additionally, he was found guilty of murder in the second degree, possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The sentencing date before county judge Bryan Rounds is June 16 at 1 p.m.