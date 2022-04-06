Karron suggested contacting Blankets of Hope (BOH), a not-for-profit organization that provides blankets to individuals in need. While she has never experienced homelessness, she understands the concept of not being warm and not having a place to live and the benefits of providing blankets to people who live on the streets. “You can wrap it around yourself, and it’s like getting a hug, too,” she said.

In total, the aspiring educators delivered 75 blankets to three local shelters. As part of the project, students also completed a BOH workshop designed to teach empathy and kindness. The exercises included making inspirational cards for the recipients of the blankets. The students wrapped up the learning experience with the BOH’s 21-day kindness challenge, which consisted of doing good deeds, such as complimenting a classmate or offering help to a friend in need.