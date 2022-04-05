After drawing a crowd of more than 40 people to the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, and another 18 participating on online, the Woodstock Democratic Committee will present its second in a series of six forums in its project to help educate citizens about government’s role in local communities, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, again at the Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, in Woodstock. It will also be streamed online at the Woodstock Democratic Committee’s Facebook page.

The public is invited free of charge to these 90-minute non-partisan sessions with local, state and federal officials. A Q&A session will follow each presentation.

At the April 7 session, Onteora School Board President Kevin Salem, Woodstock Library Board President Jeff Collins and Woodstock Fire Department Chief Kevin Peters will be presenting and answering questions.

The focus on diverse municipal, state, and federal government agencies will demonstrate how much government matters to the day-to-day activities of voters’ lives. Beyond the usual stump speeches, these sessions will provide the audience insights into how government operates at the local, county, state and federal levels.

Future sessions will be held on Thursdays, April 14, April 21, April 28, and May 5 and will feature Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, Ulster County Legislator Jonathan Heppner, Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher, Ulster County Sherriff’s Office Lieutenant Chad Storey, Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack, Ulster County Board of Elections Commissioner Ashley Dittus, State Senator Michelle Hinchey, State Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, as well as a representative from the office of Senator Charles Schumer, Megan Glander.

For more information, see the Woodstock Democratic Committee’s Facebook page.