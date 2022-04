Many families stopped by the Senate House grounds in Kingston on Saturday, April 2 and participated in the annual Sugaring Off: 18th-Century Style. There were demonstrations of boiling maple sap down to syrup, hewing a log into a trough,18th-century medicines, sewing and hearthside cooking. Local militia units also demonstrated 18th-century camp life. Musician Mark Rust of Woodstock provided colonial-style music on his banjo, violin, guitar and spoons.