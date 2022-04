With opening day only a month away, Kingston Stockade FC held open tryouts on Saturday, April 2 at Dietz Stadium in Kingston with over 80 pre-registered players. Fans were in the stands cheering on the players. On April 22, a friendly game will be held at Marist and the opening home game is May 7 against Harford City at 6 p.m. Season tickets are for sale online and at Keegan Ales. For more information, visit www.stockadefc.com.