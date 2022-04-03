Take a stroll on the trail at the Catskill Visitor Center and pause to peruse some poetry while admiring the surrounding nature.

This month, a series of seven poems will be presented on each info stand on the trail relating to the theme on each stand.

Brought to you by the Morton Memorial Library in Pine Hill and the Catskill Visitor Center in Mount Tremper, this outdoor exhibit will be open daylight hours during the month of April (National Poetry Month). Stop at the center after to pick up a copy of your favorite poems and visit the library to check out the poetry and other sections.

The Catskill Visitor Center is located at 5096 Route 28 in Mount Tremper. For additional information, visit catskillsvisitorcenter.org.