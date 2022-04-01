At the request of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, The New York State Public Service Commission has opened an investigation into Central Hudson’s customer information system implementation and billing practices. The County is encouraging residents to submit official complaints to the commission via the DPS webportal.

“This is an urgent issue for countless residents across Ulster County who have been severely impacted by the failed implementation of Central Hudson’s new billing system, which was compounded by unexpected and unprecedented bill surges,” Ryan said.

To submit public comment to the DPS investigation, visit https://on.ny.gov/3iOP2wk. Individuals who are unable to access a computer to make a complaint can call the Ulster County Recovery Service Center at 845-443-8888. It is anticipated that the DPS investigation will go on for several months.