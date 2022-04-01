On Thursday, March 31, Ulster County announced the re-launch of the county’s Mobile County Government Initiative after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative takes County Government on the road and brings resources directly to residents twice a month through a 5-region approach to scheduling across Ulster County. Part of the County’s “Responsive and Responsible Government” initiative, Mobile County Government is a first of its kind program that improves access to essential government services while giving the County a better understanding of local concerns.

“Through our Mobile County Government initiative, residents in every corner of Ulster County will have more direct access to critical services; we’re bringing government to you,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “Ulster County is committed to meeting residents where they are. We know that access to vital services can be challenging based on where you live. This program will deliver critical services to the backyards of residents throughout Ulster County.”

The Spring 2022 5-Region Schedule is 10AM-3:30PM at the following dates and locations:

April 11th: Marlborough Highway/Water Department, 1650 Route 9W in Milton

May 6th: Shandaken Town Hall, 7209 Route 28 in Shandaken

May 26th: New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Drive in New Paltz

June 8th: Warwarsing Town Hall, 108 Canal Street in Ellenville

June 24th: Shawangunk Town Hall, 14 Central Avenue in Wallkill

Mobile County Government will provide services from the County Clerk’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) van. In addition to vehicle registration and licenses, residents will have access to representatives from human service departments such as: