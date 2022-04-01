Fall for Art, the Hudson Valley’s premier virtual juried art show, sale and community fundraiser, is accepting artist applications from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, May 15.

Artists who are accepted will receive promotion via advertising, publicity and social media. Seventy percent of the proceeds from all pieces sold will go to the artist and 30 percent to the Ulster County Jewish Federation for the benefit of multiple human services organizations. There is a $40 exhibition fee.

Fall for Art will take place virtually on Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. through Friday, November 11 at 5 p.m.

Online applications are now available at www.fallforart.org/call-for-entry. For additional information and submission guidelines, visit www.fallforart.org, www.facebook.com/Fall.for.Art or e-mail info@fallforart.org.