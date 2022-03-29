Also in the March 22 meeting, the Gardiner Planning Board passed a resolution formalizing the tentative Negative Declaration that it had issued at its February meeting for the State Environmental Quality Review of Wireless Edge’s proposal to build a cell tower at 630 South Mountain Road and issuing a Notice of Declaration.

Since the first balloon test measuring potential visual impacts of the tower, held in November 2021, lasted only six-and-a-half hours instead of the eight hours specified under Town zoning law, a second test was scheduled for Saturday, March 26. But adverse weather again interfered, so the supplemental balloon test is now set to occur on Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The extended public hearing on the cell tower project, which has already proven quite a hot-button issue in the Gardiner community, will continue at the April 5 Town Board meeting.