The New Paltz Karate Academy hosted its spring shiai, as well as a testing, at the Vassar College Gymnasium on Saturday, March 5. The event included students from New Paltz Karate and Traditional Okinawan Karate schools in Pleasant Valley, East Fishkill, Brooklyn and Kinnelon, New Jersey.

During the event, groups of students performed self-defense demonstrations and kata (martial arts forms consisting of striking, blocking and kicking combinations).

The final segment of the shiai was the promotion of the students who had been tested earlier in the day. The highest promotions were those at black-belt level:

Junior Black Belt: Tyler Kivell, Vianey Matias, Patrick Roach, Stephen Schwartz.

Shodan (First Degree Black Belt): Ryan Bair, Tyler Campbell, Madison Freideman, Gala Fries-Enell.

Nidan (Second Degree Black Belt): Ruy Alencar, Rick Alfandre, Alex Camacho, Jamie Meluso.

Sandan (Third Degree Black Belt): Ross Kivell, Kevin Newman.

Yodan (Fourth Degree Black Belt): none.

Godan (Fifth Degree Black Belt): Steve Borland.

Rokudan (Sixth Degree Black Belt): Deena Levitz, Christopher Miller.

The New Paltz Karate Academy is located at 22 North Front Street in New Paltz. For additional information, call the school at (845) 255-4523.