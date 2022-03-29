The award-winning chorus Ars Choralis, known for its innovative programming, is back presenting choral music live and in person after a two-year hiatus on April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Holy Cross Church, located at 30 Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston, and on April 3 at 4 p.m. at the Overlook United Methodist Church at 233 Tinker Street in Woodstock.

Mozart in the Spring features Vesperae solennes de confessore by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), composed in 1780 for liturgical use in the Salzburg Cathedral. This piece will be performed by Ars Choralis, soloists and an orchestra of trumpets, trombones and strings. Other works include O Holy Lord by R. Nathaniel Dett (1882-1943) and Vaclav Nelhybel’s (1919-1996) Praise the Lord with the Sound of Trumpet. Rounding out the program is At the River, adapted by Aaron Copland, with the choral arrangement by R. Wilding White, and Speak to One Another of Psalms, a Pennsylvania Dutch text translated and arranged by Jean Berger.

Barbara Pickhardt is the artistic director and conductor. For more information, visit arschoralis.org.