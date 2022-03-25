In order to recruit more diverse candidates, the Kingston Police Department (KPD) will host a free, seven-week Police Officer Preparation Academy.

The Police Officer Preparation Academy will be held bi-weekly from May 7 to July 30, and will consist of classes, discussions, physical agility training, and testing sessions. Every other week, the program will be scheduled on Saturday mornings from 9:00am to 12:00pm, and will provide in-depth understanding of police officer hiring standards and testing procedures. Attendees will be given an opportunity to practice written and physical agility exams; interact with police officers, instructors, and administrators; and get an inside look at the Kingston Police Department’s daily operations and specialized units.

“Our goal is to demystify the process of becoming a police officer, and by offering the glimpse inside the day-to-day operations of KPD, to better prepare candidates for the application process and the job itself,” said Mayor Noble. “We want to get a diverse set of applicants and hope to bring in people from all areas of the community. The ultimate goal is to improve our police/community relationship and build a safer, stronger community.”

“When local residents join police departments and become part of the protection of their own neighborhoods, we begin to build trust in the most crucial areas.” said Chief Tinti. “Trust is vital in strengthening police and community relations and makes for a safer City. We believe that begins with recruiting from within our community.”

Applicants for the Police Officer Exam Preparation Academy must be at least 18 years old, and must live in Ulster County, with preference given to Kingston residents. This free course will be held at the Kingston Center at SUNY Ulster located at 94 Mary’s Avenue. The course will be open to 30 participants.

Applications can be downloaded at http://kingston-ny.gov/police.