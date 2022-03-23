The legendary singer and songwriter Graham Nash is returning to the Bardavon on Friday, July 22, 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to members on Wednesday, March 23 at 11 a.m. and to the general public on Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m.

Nash, is a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, and is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who has seen rock history unfold at some of its seminal moments. Nash was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work with CSN and his work as a solo artist.

Tickets start at $49 (members get $5 off). VIP packages are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Bardavon and UPAC box offices are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the Bardavon at (845) 473-5288, UPAC at (845) 339-6088 or email boxoffice@bardavon.Org. To purchase tickets online 24 hours a day go to www.ticketmaster.com.