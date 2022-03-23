The Saugerties Town Board is interested in working with the group that is working to build a new Saugerties Animal Shelter, Town Supervisor Fred Costello said at the regular Town Board meeting on Wednesday, March 16. “We have made significant progress; they [a group of volunteers raising money to build a new shelter] have raised about three quarters to 80 percent of the money needed to build a new shelter. Some of the grant money that we secured earlier, it is important that we try to spend that down,” he said. Highway Superintendent Ray Mayonne has offered his department’s help before the construction season, Costello said, adding that the Town hopes to get started on that project “early next week,” which would be the week that started on March 21. The work would primarily involve grading the site to prepare for construction vehicles, he said. This will prepare the site for construction of a well, as well as preparing for sewer waste.

“At some point, hopefully this year, we will be preparing a bid document that would go out for public bid, and hopefully that will come in at what we can afford to do.”

“If all goes well, “we may be able to celebrate the opening of the facility late next year,” Costello said.