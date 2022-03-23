Town of New Paltz resident Edgar Rodriguez would like to see a seat on the Town’s Police Commission be given to a member of the community’s transient population. Speaking during the March 17 meeting of that Commission — which is currently populated entirely by Town Council members, until they complete interviews and name their own replacements from among those applicants — Rodriguez recounted how the police chief had heard from members of that population a day earlier. Police Chief Robert Lucchesi holds regular events when the chief or a representative meet with interested members of the public, and Rodriguez recounted how two individuals attending spoke about feeling particularly targeted with unwanted police attention from a particular officer while in the downtown area.

Rodriguez did not repeat the officer’s name, but said that the assertion was made that this officer is presently an instructor in the county’s police training program. Officer training in new hires in Ulster County is partially classroom instruction at SUNY Ulster, with the rest of the program being administered by officers from the participating agencies. Rather than speculate on the veracity of any claims made during this informal event, Rodriguez pointed out that the transient population that lives in New Paltz has not, until now, had any voice in the continuing discussion around community-police relations, and opined that it might be worthwhile to appoint a commissioner “who has been impacted in a major way by police.”

In concluding that public comment, Rodriguez expressed hope that the chief “could acknowledge what was heard” while delivering the monthly report about police activity. The chief did not.

Questions about questions

The plan for the vetting of Police Commission candidates includes, after oral interviews, a standard list of questions in writing and request for responses. Some suggested questions have been sent in by engaged residents, but the final list of what will be asked has not yet been provided. Rodriguez pressed for information about whether suggestions are being considered, but Supervisor Neil Bettez declined to respond to questions as part of a renewed effort to avoid the live debates that tend to stretch the length of meetings out. Maggie Veve noted that anyone who feels they do not have strong writing skills may be discouraged to apply, and Bettez did give in and respond to that: council members would welcome recorded oral responses to the questions, the supervisor said, or would otherwise work to accommodate particular needs of the applicants. The idea is to create a record of the responses, apparently one that is independent of the recordings made of each and every Town Council meeting, to allow for the various responses to be reviewed and compared as part of a process that’s intended to be equitable.

Another candidate interviewed

During last week’s meeting, Town Council members spoke with Janice Butcher about serving on the Police Commission. Butcher’s professional qualifications include working closely with police as a social services caseworker conducting investigations into domestic violence. Butcher also has experience with negotiating thorny issues, having served as a shop steward. On a more personal level, Butcher’s children have expressed concern about the dangers of “being a black man in America,” and Butcher also recounted being pulled over for a broken taillight, only later to discover that both taillights were functioning normally.

Town residents interested in serving on the volunteer Police Commission are invited to send an email to assistant@townofnewpaltz.org expressing interest.