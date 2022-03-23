The Emerson Resort & Spa will present a discussion and screening of the 73-minute film Mountain River on Saturday, March 26 at 4 p.m. in the Great Room of the Emerson Resort & Spa.

The film follows the Esopus Creek from its headwaters on Slide Mountain in New York’s Catskill Mountains to the Ashokan Reservoir and on to the Hudson River at Saugerties – a journey of 65 miles. The film was produced and directed by Tobe Carey, co-produced by Mark Loete. Music is by Tim Kapeluck, Evan Pritchard, Artie Traum and Jay Ungar. On March 26, Carey and Loete will discuss the making of the film and the importance of sharing and preserving the history of the region, followed by the screening.

The story begins with the ancient geologic forces that formed the Catskills and goes on to explore the Native American and Colonial settlements along the Esopus. The documentary covers the history of New York City’s Ashokan Reservoir, the development of water power on the stream and the innovative beginnings of the American Industrial Revolution along the Esopus in Saugerties. The film celebrates the Upper Esopus as a world-class trout fishery, a recreational resource and a critical source of clean, unfiltered water for millions of New Yorkers. Below the Ashokan Reservoir, the Lower Esopus flows through steep gorges, rich agricultural lands and several towns on its way to the Hudson River.

Mountain River is filled with personal stories and anecdotes and features a lively mix of vintage and contemporary photographs and images. Footage includes interviews with New York City and New York State experts, local historians and conservationists, as well as on-the-creek fly fishing and stories from anglers and residents.

Admission is free. RSVP online at www.emersonresort.com or check-in at the door. The resort is located at 5340 Route 28 in Mount Tremper.