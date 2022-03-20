Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced that solicitations for a Crisis Stabilization Center are being accepted until April 7th. Building a Crisis Stabilization Center was one of the main recommendations of the Ulster County Behavioral Health Task Force, which released a report in September 2021. The State recently made funding available for the creation of new Crisis Stabilization Centers, and Ulster County has dedicated American Rescue Plan funding for the design and construction of the Center. Ulster County is now seeking proposals from agencies who are interested in partnering with the County on this effort.

“The loss of the inpatient psychiatric and substance use disorder rehab beds at HealthAlliance Hospital of Westchester Medical Center has put a significant strain on our system of care. Our current behavioral health services have become increasingly overburdened due to expanding needs and static resources,” Ryan said. “The last two years have shown us that it takes a community to support one another when times are hard. Too often, our system of care is challenging to navigate and access. A Crisis Stabilization Center that is open 24-hours, 7 days a week will allow individuals and families to access care at the time the need is imminent and other services are unavailable.”

Ulster County received significant federal aid to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts across our community. This once-in-a-generation funding, as well as increased funding at the New York State and Federal level, positions the County to make investments that will help to build a mental health and addiction recovery system that works for everyone.

In addition to being equipped to manage the most acute needs, the vision is to create a one-of-a-kind place where residents of all ages and their families can go the moment they need help, regardless of the type of help needed. Ulster County aims to provide a safe place to connect with caring people who will welcome and guide residents through the process of getting support. This might be a parent seeking help managing their child’s behaviors and stress related to financial insecurity. Other times, it may be a loved one helping a friend navigate the path to recovery from addiction. Everyone will be welcomed and assisted with the issues that matter to them. This level of support will more adequately meet the needs of the community, ease the burden on our existing system of care, and reduce the unnecessary use of law enforcement to manage behavioral health concerns.

For detailed information on the Crisis Stabilization Center Request for Qualifications solicitation, visit https://bit.ly/37FUQ8O. The deadline is April 7, 2022. All vendors who are interested and qualified to implement an Intensive Crisis Stabilization Center as outlined by Part 600 of Title 14 of the NYCRR should apply.