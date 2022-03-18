Long-serving superintendent of the City of Kingston Water Department, Judith Hansen is calling it quits. Hansen’s last day as superintendent will be next Friday, March 25. She has worked for the department for over 40 years.

Mayor Steven Noble has appointed Matthew Dysard, a finance man with a B.S. and an M.P.A., as Hansen’s successor. Dysard joined the Kingston Water Department as business manager in 2018, focusing on the department’s annual budget, bonding, and attracting funds from the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC), a state public-benefit corporation which provides low-cost financing and technical assistance to municipalities for environmental and public health-related projects.