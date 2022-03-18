“Standing on Their Shoulders: 101 Years of Voting and Still Marching for Women’s Rights,” the suffrage centennial celebration produced by the Historical Society of Woodstock, will receive the Engaging Communities Award of Merit at the Museum Association of New York (MANY)’s 2022 conference, “Envisioning our Museums for the Seventh Generation.” The award ceremony will take place on Monday, April 11 at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Corning.

The award announcement from the Museum Association of New York states, “The Review Committee was impressed by how this project used the centennial of women’s suffrage to create a multiyear celebration that involved public programs and a physical exhibition that celebrated the local connection to the national movement.”

Events included a video of the Woodstock Women’s March 2019 by filmmaker Tobe Carey, edited by Barton Friedman; a panel discussion, “Where Do We Go from Here?” with march organizers Anula Courtis, Maria-Elena Conte and Annie Reed; a music video by Joyce J. Rouse, Standing on the Shoulders (@1996, @ 2015, all rights reserved, www.earthmama.org); and presentations by Peg Johnston (“The Roots of Activism”) and Marguerite Kearns (“Passing the Women’s Rights Torch to the Next Generation”). Kearns’ virtual event included an original video based on her memoir, An Unfinished Revolution: Edna Buckman Kearns and the Struggle for Women’s Rights, SUNY Press, 2021. The exhibition of vintage photographs provided by Johnston and Kearns offered a stunning finale to the Woodstock women’s suffrage centennial celebration.

“The Historical Society of Woodstock is honored to receive this recognition from the Museum Association of New York,” said project curator Olivia Twine. “We are grateful as well to Humanities New York and the National Endowment for the Humanities for supporting the project with an Action Grant.”

For further information, contact info@nymuseums.org or call (518) 273-3400.