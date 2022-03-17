A small lot behind the former bus kiosk on Montross and Partition Streets in Saugerties is becoming a green oasis that will, when completed, contain a pollinator garden, bluestone boulders for seating and wooden fencing.

The biggest need for the mini-park is a source of water, Rosemarie Brackett, the chair of the Saugerties Tree Commission told the Village Board at its regular meeting on Monday, March 7. Trustee Donald Hackett said Village Water Superintendent Mike Hopf is already working with Department of Public Works Supervisor Richard Forbes to have the water hooked up. There is a source of water nearby; it would require opening a tap to allow water to be piped to the mini park, he said.

The commission has ordered plants for the site, but “before the plants arrive, we have to have the water,” Brackett said.

Mayor Bill Murphy said Gary Bruce McKenney had donated the lot to the Village, and he should be recognized with a sign or a plaque. He offered to take care of obtaining the plaque, which Brackett said could be placed in the mini park. The donation was in 1969, and the Village Board has discussed several uses for it, including a parking lot and a vehicle charging station before the Tree Commission offered to create the mini park.

The bluestone boulders were selected to reflect Saugerties history, Brackett explained at a previous meeting. “They look good,” she told the board at last week’s meeting. The boulders have been delivered, she said, and the next step will be installation of a wooden fence when the materials are delivered.

“We would also like to build a very low, about two-foot high brick wall alongside of what we call the arbor, what used to be the bus stop,” Brackett told the board. A friend has bricks that have historic value: the names of the local foundries that produced them are molded into the bricks.

The Tree Commission is aiming for a mid-June official opening for the park.

Brackett said she is hoping for more sponsorship to help with the park development. Adams will be donating trees, an annual donation, but Brackett said the Tree Commission hopes to secure an additional donation for the mini park. “If anyone has bricks they would be willing to donate, more are needed to complete a low wall.” Said Brackett.

Entry to the park would be through the former bus stop kiosk, with another entry off Montross Street.

For more information, check the commission’s Facebook page or its website at https://www.saugertiesvillagetrees.org/ .