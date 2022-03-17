Barring an extension of the executive order allowing for virtual meetings, Village of New Paltz trustees will have to meet in person next time. They are willing, but finding a spot that is fully accessible is hard. The chair lift at Village Hall is broken, and any replacement will have to wait until a larger renovation plan is considered. The meeting room in the firehouse is full of boxes, as firefighters prepare to head to their new headquarters. The last hope seems to be the Community Center because it’s inside the Village line. No decision was made during the March 9 meeting, but the next agenda will have a location listed. Read carefully.