A (belated) Bowie birthday bash ’22 with Robert Burke Warren (RBW) and friends will take place on Saturday, March 19. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. at the Colony Woodstock, located at 22 Rock City Road in Woodstock. Admission is $25 in advance and $28 at the door.

After a two-year-and-two-months delay, the Hudson Valley’s own RBW will bring his beloved David Bowie tribute back to Colony Woodstock for a third time. As before, he will offer intimate versions of Bowie songs, ranging from 1969’s “Space Oddity” to 2016’s Blackstar. But for Bowie Birthday Bash ’22, he and the band will also plug in for an entire set of amped-up numbers.

“After an unplanned hiatus,” he says, “we all feel the need to rock.” Collaborators include pianist/vocalist Dennis Yerry, bassist/vocalist Mark Lerner (Life in a Blender), percussionist Peter Newell (The Trapps), drummer Lukas Lerner (Surmiser), electric guitarist Josh Roy Brown (The Trapps) and vocalists Nancy Howell (Rosine) and Calder Mansfield.

The tribute also features special appearances from Rhett Miller (Old 97’s) and Frank McGinnis (Frankie & His Fingers). All previous Bowie tributes have sold out.

More additional information, visit colonywoodstock.com.