The city announced in a press release that a portion of the municipal parking lot at the corner of Fair Street Extension and Schwenk Drive will be closed temporarily for soil boring test work.

Parking along the Fair Street Extension portion of the lot will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, and ending at noon on Thursday, March 17. The parking lot entrance on Schwenk Drive will remain open and additional parking will be available in the nearby Kingston Plaza.

The lot is slated to be turned over to the developers of The Kingstonian project and become the site of a new parking garage and residential housing, among other uses.