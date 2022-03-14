What a wonderful welcome-back party the Hibernians put on Sunday afternoon in Kingston. The annual Shamrock Run and St. Patrick’s Parade traveled from Academy Green, down Broadway to the city’s Rondout Waterfront after a long two-year hiatus due to Covid. It was estimated that more than 2,500 people participated in the 2.1 mile run/walk ahead of the parade while cheering spectators lined the street. This year the event was held in honor of Brewmaster and founder of Keegan Ales, Tommy Keegan, who died last April. A ceremony was held in Keegan’s honor in the presence of his long-time partner, Lisa Hantes and his family.