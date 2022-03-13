New York State’s dashboard for Covid 19 deaths reports that the average New Yorker now has only a one in a million chance of dying from the disease today. The state mortality rate from the pandemic continued to decrease this past week. The average New Yorker is now much more likely, statistically speaking, to get murdered than to die from Covid.

Assuming that the number of deaths would decrease at the rate it has been decreasing , we predicted last week that the state mortality rate from the pandemic would drop in the next seven days from 21 deaths per day in the state to 17. For the seven days ending this Saturday, March 12, the state dashboard reported an average 16.44 daily deaths. Our guess was close.

Our new guess for this coming week is twelve deaths daily statewide from Covid.

Continue being careful. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and very warm water, keep testing for Covid, and look both ways before you cross the street

Ulster County COVID-19 Active Cases