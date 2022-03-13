New York State taxpayers have historically sent more in taxes to Washington than they received back in federal spending. However, this temporarily changed in federal fiscal year (FFY) 2020, according to state comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

Relief funds from the federal government, provided in response to the pandemic, boosted New York’s per-capita balance of payments from Washington from second-to-last in FFY 2019 to 40th in FFY 2020 among states.

In other business, DiNapoli said there would be no new investments in Russian companies by the state’s retirement funds, which he operates.