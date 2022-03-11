The State Board for Historic Preservation wants to add 21 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including the Woodstock Artists Association and Museum in Woodstock.

“Recognition for such places provides resources with potential incentives, such as state and federal tax credits, that will help keep this history alive and vibrant,” said Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation commissioner Erik Kulleseid. It also marked them eligible for public preservation programs and services such as matching state grants.

The registers are lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites significant in the history, architecture, archaeology, and culture of New York State and the nation.

The Woodstock designation reads: “Woodstock Artists Association, Ulster County: Designed in the Colonial Revival style, this artists’ gallery opened in the village of Woodstock in 1921 to support a growing and diverse artists’ colony. The gallery has been an integral part of the art colony’s continued history by providing exhibition opportunities for 100 years.”