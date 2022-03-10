The Saugerties Town Board voted to approve the hiring of attorney Bruce Huttner at a rate of 225 per hour, to defend the Town in a lawsuit brought by Tarpon Tower/Verizon Wireless against the Town. The company is suing the Town to allow it to construct a cell tower. The matter is currently before the Zoning Board of Appeals, which has denied variances for the 120-foot tower. The company has been citing a gap in coverage.

The Zoning Board of Appeals recently did not approve an application they made for a variance and the company filed a lawsuit, said Councilwoman Leeanne Thornton. “I believe it’s in Federal Court and Mr. Huttner is an attorney who practices at that level.” At this point, the location of the tower is up in the air.

“The [Mount Marion] firehouse was the best location for it and that’s where it should have gone,” said Councilman Michael Ivino.