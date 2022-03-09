New Paltz Town Supervisor Neil Bettez announced during the March 3 Town Council meeting that applicants for the Police Commission will be receiving a set of written questions, which has not yet been finalized. This is in addition to the free-form interviews being conducted during public meetings.

The process thus far seems to be getting some level of support from the most engaged residents, but they continue to offer suggestions on how to improve the makeup of the commission. Tom Jelliffe would like potential members to affirm support for a Town Council resolution that describes combating racism as a central tenet of the commission’s mission. Maggie Veve suggested asking applicants about their ability to analyze data. Edgar Rodriguez doesn’t think anyone who served on the council during the Paul Echols case should be appointed. When Echols sued, claiming excessive force was used during a bar district arrest, the impacts included the sudden retirement of Robert Knoth — the accused officer — and the outright collapse of the Citizen Review Board that had been put into place as a stopgap following the dissolution of the prior volunteer commission. The only individual who fits Rodriguez’ description is David Brownstein.

Only one additional individual was interviewed this time around: Steve Ford, a 50-year resident whose background is in teaching, including teaching of imprisoned children. Applicants continue to be sought, and Bettez has signaled a preference for moving ahead with appointments based on the quality of the pool of candidates rather than setting a deadline.