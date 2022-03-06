A blue birthday cake and a Challah bread with the mountain and the Mohonk tower in the background are the subjects of two of the eleven new paintings currently showing at The Bakery in New Paltz. Columnist, choreographer, teacher and painter Susan Slotnick graduated from SUNY in 1969 with a degree in art education. Since then she has always painted in addition to directing her five Figures In Flight Dance Companies, including receiving national acclaim for her modern dance companies inside of NYS prisons.

“I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t making paintings, choreographing dances and writing,” said Slotnick. “I paint in two styles — abstract and impressionist. I paint in my house, on a carpet. Oil paints explode. My husband finds turquoise drips on the kitchen cabinets and once he found, inside the freezer, a cerulean blue smudge. The subjects are dancers, children, fruits, flowers, especially the mountain and the Mohonk tower. I have painted dozens of pictures in all seasons of this iconic image. The mountain and the tower are so beautiful; one reason I never left after college. After a lifetime using art for purposes of social justice, in my retirement I use the paintings — colorful and joyous — to bring beauty and good cheer.”

The paintings will be on display through April. Slotnick enjoys meeting friends and acquaintances for tea and a tour. She can be reached at plie3@aol.comor by calling (845) 742-1305. The Bakery is located at 13 North Front Street in New Paltz.