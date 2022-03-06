The 60th annual New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys’ swim championships were held at Ithaca College on Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, with a pair of local athletes in competition.

Kingston’s Andrew Sammons placed 19th in the state and 20th in the federation with a 1:00.36 in the breaststroke on Saturday. He advanced from Friday’s preliminary action with a 1:00.49.

New Paltz’s Brady Saunders did not make the top-27 cut in the prelims, but still performed well. He placed 33rd in the 50-freestyle in 22.11, and 36th in the 100-freestyle in 49.01.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association indoor track championships were held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island on Saturday, March 5.

Senior Luca Maneri finished his indoor career for Kingston High School with a personal best time in the 1,600, placing 27th in 4:27.91. Kingston’s Peyton Lane placed 19th in the pole vault, clearing 10-9.

New Paltz’s Finn Gibson also placed 19th, clearing 5-8 in the high jump.