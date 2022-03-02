Village of New Paltz trustees voted on February 23 to close the public hearings on two laws related to landlord-tenant relations. One would allow tenants to ask a judge to determine if a rent increase was unreasonable, the other would create the right to a renewal lease as long as there is no good cause to deny that renewal. Trustees agreed last month to hold off passing either one, as their enforcement would likely be blocked by litigation. Rather than subject taxpayers to costly legal bills defending laws with an uncertain future, the plan is to see how a suit against similar legislation is decided. Any appeal in that case would create a legal precedent in New Paltz, meaning that if a judge found the concept legal in Albany, it would be less likely to be subjected to a legal challenge in New Paltz. In the two meetings since that was decided, no additional testimony has been made at the public hearings.