Do you have a prom or cocktail dress you no longer need? Do you need a dress for the prom or junior prom? Royal Dry Cleaners, located in the New Paltz Plaza has announced a new prom dress “Give-and-Take” program to benefit those in the community who plan on attending these events.

“We ask the community to ‘give’ us lightly used dresses, gowns, accessories and shoes,” said Donna Murray of Royal Dry Cleaners. “We will clean and press these items, free of charge. We then invite those attending prom to ‘take’ a dress. If the dress fits, it’s yours. If it needs a bit of altering, we will have our tailor take care of that for you, also for free.”

High school students are invited to visit the shop and select their clothes on March 14.

“ It’s our way of saying, it takes a village,” said Murray.