Kevin Pendergast of American Legion Post #72 has announced this year’s selections for the New York Boys’ State program. This year’s delegates, as nominated by the faculty of Saugerties High School and selected by the American Legion Boys’ State Committee, include Sean Sasso, son of Sean and Jessie Sasso; Angel Martinez, son of Alfredo Martinez; and Roan Johansen, son of Phillip Johansen.

Boys’ State is a leadership action program where qualified high school juniors take part in a practical government course. This course is designed to develop a working knowledge of the structure of government in young citizens and to impress upon them the fact that their government is just what they make it.

Only young men with outstanding qualifications in leadership, character, scholarship, service and citizenship who have a serious attitude toward intensive citizenship training are selected. This year over 1,000 young men from across the state will join together in a virtual program.