The Onteora High School girls’ varsity basketball team dispatched visiting John S. Burke Catholic High 44-30 in the Section 9 quarterfinals on Monday, February 28.

The Eagles unfurled a balanced offensive attack, with Nya Van Kleeck scoring 11 points, Darrah Allison 10 points, and JV call-up Alexia Melendez amassing six points and four steals off the bench.

Onteora will head to either Ellenville or James I. O’Neill for semifinal action on Wednesday, March 2.

A handful of New Paltz High School student-athletes took part in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Nordic skiing championships on Monday, February 28. The girls’ and boys’ teams both placed fifth overall with 20 and 13 points respectively.

In the girls’ 6.6K skate race, Samantha Wong-Pan placed 40th for New Paltz with a time of 29:10.5, while Lily Zaborowski (41st, 29:17.2) and Natalee Watts (46th, 30:51.9) also competed.

Beckett Evans was tops for the Huguenots boys’ side in the 9.9K skate run, finishing in 36:09.2. Also racing for New Paltz were Matei Jirka (42nd, 38:25.8) and Oliver Casey (47th, 42:20.0).