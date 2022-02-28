“If I tell them to fight, they will be glad, and I who am not a very brave man will have made them a little braver.” — John Steinbeck, The Moon is Down

About 80 people gathered Sunday in what was described as a spontaneous demonstration in front of the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz to show support for the beleaguered country of Ukraine.

It was like a church function on the lawn of the library, where there are children mingling with septuagenarians. Many in the crowd sang the songs of the old country together in the old tongue. Larysa, an old woman translated the words.

“We are singing hymns. Or anthems. Ukraine is not dead. We give our soul and body for the freedom of Ukraine. Understand? These are patriotic songs. Three hundred years ago, we fought the Russians then. We survived. We stand up and fight them again. World War II. Everybody stand up and fight. Like now.”

A P.A. Speaker was set up attached to a microphone but the voices of those singing needed no amplification except when the drivers of passing cars honked their horns.

The crowd held up flags which luffed in the freezing wind. Two horizontal stripes, blue above yellow. Easter colors.

A red SUV pulled up to the curb. A very serious looking man with a grey hair stood inside the vehicle, through the sunroof, resting his elbows. He waved one of the flags from a wooden pole and convinced a babusia (grandmother) to climb inside the vehicle. She, too, stood up through the sunroof and the crowd cheered while the couple smiled waving the flag with the Easter colors.

The flags belonged to a country that Russian president Vladimir Putin says does not exist.

Why Putin asserts this falsehood is obvious. Moving tanks into existing countries without an invitation is a violation of international law.

Irrespective of the wishes of the invader, reports abounded that inside the sovereign country an insurgency has begun.

Lorna Tychostup, former news and politics editor for Chronogram, now an international communications consultant, has two cousins presently in the country.

She related that arms are being supplied from sympathetic allies to a growing resistance of Ukranian citizens and that Volodymyr Zelenski’s besieged government is giving advice via radio.

“If one has access to an RPG, or rocket propelled grenade launcher, and one sees a column of tanks coming down the street, hit the first one if you can, to block the road. If you can’t, let the row go by and destroy the street behind to prevent supplies from reaching the soldiers in front. If you’ve got a gun and can see vehicles with tires, aim your bullets at the tires.

The government has also broadcast instructions on how to make a Molotov cocktail, that is, gasoline in a bottle, cut with motor oil, with a rag for a wick.”

Ukraine, a country about the size of Texas, is being divided into portions. The West with Lviv as the largest city, near the Polish border; the Central portion where resides the capitol of the country, Kiev; the East, containing the two separatist regions, occupied Luhansk and Donetsk; and the south, where the Russians are attacking from Crimea.

Invading forces have come across the border to the east, while war averse Ukranians are fleeing to safety across the border to the west, into Poland and Slovakia.

One of Tychostup’s cousins has already made it into Poland with his wife and children. The other male may have a more difficult time. While borders are open to women and children, men in the prime of their life, above the age of 16 and below 60 are instead encouraged to remain and take up arms.

The spontaneous rally was organized the night before by New Paltz local Halyna Shepko, with her husband Richard Hamilton representing her by proxy after she went down to Whippany, New Jersey to catch a bus bound to Washington D.C., with two hundred other demonstrators to attend another rally in the capitol. Here in America, rallies in support of Ukraine have kicked off from New York City to San Francisco.

“Americans need to recognize a sovereign country has been invaded,” says Hamilton. He believes military action against Putin’s forces is called for. “You’ve kind of got to punch a bully in the face sometimes.”

One of the demonstrators out on the sidewalk in front of the library, Kristina Brama, spoke very good English though she wasn’t born in America. “Most important,” she says, “is to close the skies.”

The international community has yet to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine. And Russian planes are dropping bombs.

“We need the world to know that people are dying,” says Brama. “Ukraine is fighting for democracy, not just for Ukraine, but for the world. And we stand with the world. We need the world to stand with us.”