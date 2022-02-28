The seventh-seeded Saugerties High School girls’ varsity basketball team went out with a bang, pushing second-seeded Wallkill to the limit in a 48-45 Section 9, Class A quarterfinal loss.

If the Panthers, riding a 19-game winning streak heading into the game, thought it would be a walk in the park, the resilient Sawyers shook them to their core.

Sage Fanelli led Saugerties with 18 points in the season-ending loss, with Molly Boek adding 13 points. Wallkill’s Zoe Mesuch led all scorers with 26 points.

The Sawyers’ 2021-22 campaign ended with a 12-9 overall record.

The Kingston High School varsity boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end in a 78-70 Section 9, Class AA semifinal loss at Middletown on Sunday, February 27.

The Tigers trailed by just two with a little over a minute to go in the fourth quarter before the Middies put the game away. Both teams hit six 3-pointers, and the Tigers had a 21-20 2-point basket advantage, but the game came down to free throws. Middletown went 20-for-30 on 24 Kingston fouls; the Tigers shot 10-for-12 on 13 Middie fouls.

Kingston was led by Ryan McCardle’s 22 points, with Ke’montae Thawe (18 points), Kevin Andrade (10 points), Demario Smith (9 points) and Elijah Abrams (9 points) all contributing. Middletown’s Sir William Morman led all scorers with 23 points.

Justin Coiteaux and Logan Ormond of New Paltz High School went 1-2 in Division II action at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association wrestling championships held over the weekend at MVP Arena in Albany.

Wrestling at 138 pounds, Coiteaux won a 7-3 opening round decision against Vakramogo Dosso of Eagle Academy. He then fell in 1:44 to Kace Cook of Central Valley Academy in the second round.

Ormond, wrestling at 285 pounds, had an opening round bye.