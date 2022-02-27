In April of last year, the Kingston community lost a friend when Tommy Keegan, founder, owner and brewmaster of Keegan Ales, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50 while doing what he loved best, riding his Ducati Scrambler (his cappuccino machine) on mountain trails with his buddy, Eric. Tommy was a pioneer of the craft brewing industry in the Hudson Valley. He embraced life with an unparalleled, unrivaled zest that involved laughter, risks, dancing, making (and drinking) great beer and even better friendships.

This year, the 34th annual Shamrock Run on Sunday, March 13, presented by the Irish Cultural Center of the Hudson Valley, will honor Tommy and his community spirit as a generous donor, fundraiser and volunteer who was giving of his time and resources to so many within our community.

According to Marianne Greaves, press secretary for the Shamrock Run Committee, Tommy was a long-time supporter and participant of the Shamrock Run. Since the conception of Keegan Ales in 2003, Tommy supplied the post-race party beer, and his establishment has become a cornerstone for pre- and post-race enjoyment. Before the Shamrock Run, Tommy would open his doors early, allowing the Shamrock Run Committee members to enjoy coffee (or a pint of Mothers Milk) to warm up before festivities. Runners would crowd in to stretch, get their bibs clipped on tight and use the bathroom, then head over to Academy Green before the cannon went off.

At the post-race party, Tommy would set up his mobile bar in the Rondout Neighborhood Center and supply all the beer for the runners, with their first one being free. He did this at every Shamrock Run since 2003.

The race will start at 12:50 p.m. on March 13 at Academy Green in Kingston and finish at the foot of Broadway. The entry fee is $20 for those who pre-register by March 7, $15 for ages 16 and under and $25 March 12-13 for in-person sign-up. Shirts will be available to the first 2,000 runners. Prizes will be randomly drawn from all registered runners. Check-in and race-day registration will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.across from Academy Green at Governor Clinton Apartments, 1 Albany Avenue.

The proceeds from this year’s race will benefit RYAN (Raising Your Awareness about Narcotics). To register, visit https://zippyreg.com/online_reg/?e=1636.

