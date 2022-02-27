As a part-time wedding DJ, I thought I had a decent handle on wedding planning. A month into my engagement last year, I realized how clueless I really was. How do you throw a great party for 175 people, making sure there’s plenty of food with options for all diets, in a responsible (pandemically speaking) way?

We knew we wanted an outdoor wedding so that our guests could dance the night away without concerns about air flow. We also wanted to make the food at the event memorable, a little different from the traditional “chicken, fish or vegetarian” meal options.

A solution to that dilemma that is becoming more and more popular in the Hudson Valley: food trucks.

The Hudson Valley is home to a thriving food-truck culture. At any street festival, you’re sure to find at least four or five different mobile kitchens slinging everything from cocktails to lobster rolls. Events like the Saugerties Food Truck Festival offers an opportunity to sample food from dozens of rolling restaurants in one afternoon.

It’s not just for dinner, either. Cocktails, coffee, dessert and more are available on wheels!

Here are five of the food trucks that were operating in Ulster County, ready to pop up at your next outdoor event.

For cocktails: Parked Prosecco

The brainchild of New York State native Alexa Carrington-Eden, Parked Prosecco’s lovingly restored, Instagram-ready vintage camper (affectionately nicknamed “Tilly”) can function as the sole bar for a smaller event, or as an ideal after-party addition. Packages are surprisingly affordable as well as flexible: from just bubbly to a full range of cocktails, beer and wine. Ice, straws, glassware, fruit and an expert bar crew!

Guests will be snapping selfies all evening long on the trailer’s built-in photo bench. Want a signature cocktail? No problem! Says Carrington-Eden: “I love learning new recipes, and I’m always researching new cocktails to bring to our bar.” The apple-pie sangria is a favorite.

For vegetarian/vegan guests: The Green Palate

Vegan food isn’t just for vegans, particularly when it’s as delectable as the fare provided by the award-winning Green Palate food truck. With hearty fare like oat burgers, seitan sausage, and even vanilla waffles (who doesn’t love a little dessert waffle?) plus a range of dips and appetizers, the Green Palate’s menu will more than satisfy vegan guests and likely tempt the omnivores as well.

For a caffeine infusion: Manifest Coffee

Dinner is over, the dance floor is open, but your guests are feeling sluggish. It’s time for a little pick-me-up! Manifest Coffee is “essentially an entire working coffee shop in a small trailer,” says co- owner Elizabeth Steele. Steele and husband Elliot, both SUNY New Paltz grads, spent 2020 building the trailer and bringing it to life in High Falls.

“We have the capacity to serve high-quality traditional espresso drinks such as americanos, lattes and cappuccinos, as well as frozen blended espresso shakes, chai, and our own concoctions like turmeric or mushroom lattes,” says Steele. They boast of all-natural ingredients and fresh-roasted premium coffee. Choose an open or cash bar, tailor the menu to your preferences, and watch your party go all night!

For sweet treats: Leila’s Crepe Station

A little bite of cake is rarely enough to satisfy your guests’ dessert cravings. You know what they really want? Crepes! Flavors include s’mores, apple cinnamon, blueberry cheesecake and other mouthwatering options. There are savory options, too. A great way to provide dessert and a late-night snack in one!

For lovers of local fare: Farmers & Chefs

Chef John Lekic’s farm-to-able restaurant and fleet of mobile kitchens are a staple of the local food-truck scene, as well as the local food movement. Emphasizing seasonal ingredients sourced from farms, the customizable and ever-changing menu is a celebration of our area’s bountiful agriculture. Bonus: an off-site liquor license and available bar staff means you can also count on them to provide local IPAs, wine and cider!

Here’s how you can reach these food trucks:

parkedprosecco.com

thegreenpalate.com

facebook.com/manifestyourcoffee

leilascrepestation.com

farmersandchefs.com