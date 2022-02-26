At the next New Paltz Village Board meeting, on March 9, trustees will be looking at a proposal to allow vendors to operate food trucks in the Village. The idea is being advanced by William Wheeler Murray, who explained during the February 23 meeting that a somewhat simple concept to understand was submitted to the Village attorney for review, and what was returned was a longer document packed with “detailed, legal terms.” Murray’s core concept is to issue four licenses by lottery at the beginning of each year, following some kind of application process. That process in other communities ranges from submitting basic business information to an extensive questionnaire.

During a brief discussion, Alexandria Wojcik expressed support for an application that’s relatively simple to complete, and also suggested that a landing page on the Village website could be created to help people understand the different kinds of licenses and permits one might wish to apply for, depending on what one is selling or promoting in the Village. Michele Zipp suggested reaching out to downtown business owners for suggestions and feedback.