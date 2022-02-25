On Thursday, February 24, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) joined Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey and City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble to announce funding for emergency housing. The source of the funding is Rep. Delgado’s Direct Support for Communities Act, which passed as part of the American Rescue Plan. Under the Direct Support for Communities Act, Ulster County is receiving nearly $34.5 million, and Kingston is receiving $17 million to support local pandemic response and economic development projects.

Ulster County and the city of Kingston are each using a portion of their federal funding allotment to advance the housing initiative ($700,000 and $500,000 respectively). Building on the Ulster County Housing Action Plan recommendation to increase the supply of supportive and transitional housing, the former Elizabeth Manor will be developed into 35 units to meet the needs of approximately 10 families. This project will add much needed emergency housing capability for families in Ulster County.