In preparation for the forecast of heavy accumulation of snow in our region overnight, the City of Kingston has declared a Snow Emergency beginning February 25, 12:00 a.m. Vehicles are required off the street or to the odd-side (side of the street with odd house numbers) of the street by 2:00 a.m.

Vehicles must remain on the odd-side for the duration of the day tomorrow, Friday, February 25, 2022.

Unless you are parked on a Snow Emergency Route, vehicles may be parked on the odd-side of the street. The best place for vehicles is off the street.

There will be no parking on Snow Emergency Routes. For a list of streets, please visit https://kingston-ny.gov/snowemergency

Vehicles should be moved to the even-side of the street (or off the street, if possible) at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Vehicles not in compliance with these parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed.

City Services:

• Trash and recycling WILL NOT be picked up on Friday

Please note: trash and recycling were delayed one day this week due to the holiday on Monday. If your trash day is normally Thursday, your pick-up is canceled this week. Please put your bins out on your normal day next week. There will be no fines or violations for additional trash next week.

• Please remove your trash bins and brush piles from the road to make way for plows.

• The Transfer Station will be closed on Friday.

• All parking lots and meters are suspended on Friday & Saturday.