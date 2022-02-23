The YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County announces its Spring 2022 youth cycling program, “Bike It!” for kids aged 10 to 15. Beginning on Saturday, April 23, the program operates from 9 a.m. to noon and will continue on Saturdays through June 11. Each session includes instruction in bicycle safety or maintenance, as well as a bike ride.

“As an outdoor activity, biking is a great way to exercise during COVID-19,” said Tom Polk, Bike It! ride leader. “In addition to helmets, we are also requiring participants to have and wear masks when social distancing is not possible.”

All participants receive a tee-shirt, water bottle, patch kit and bike multi-tool. Bikes and helmets are available. Register online at http://bit.do/bikeit22. Registration costs $50 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members.