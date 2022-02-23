A public hearing on a proposed cellular telephone tower before the Town of Saugerties Planning Board was postponed “indefinitely and until further notice,” chairman Howard Post announced at the board meeting on Tuesday, February 15. Verizon/Tarpon Towers II had planned to build the tower at the Mount Marion Fire Department. The meeting notification lists the tower address as 17 Industrial Drive. Verizon is in front of the Zoning Board of Appeals for variances from the zoning law the company needs.

Verizon has also sued the ZBA, and it is unlikely that the Planning Board hearing will be resumed before the zoning issues are resolved.