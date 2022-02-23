Tad Wise debuts his new release in a song-by-song radio interview on 104.1 FM at 9 p.m. Friday, February 25 in an interview with Felicia Kacsik.

The native Woodstocker wears a lot of hats including stone mason, journalist, actor, author, and local historian. Last year Wise enlisted bassist Tony Levin and percussionist Jerry Marotta to back him in a ten track song diary entitled, For The Record. John Burdick (in these pages) called the Bandcamp release “a masterpiece.” Encouraged, Wise had another ten original songs ready in four months. “I waited for the holidays to release Mind’s Eye, which I think it’s every bit as good as For The Record…I know it sounds crazy but next year I’ll need to release a double record or fall behind. It’s taken me 20 years to get back to honoring my songwriting. I’m playing better, writing better, and singing better now…

Wise is also well-known for his colorful histories, many of which graced Woodstock Times for over 30 years. His song-by-song interview will be reprised Sunday, February 27, at 10 a.m.