Maverick Concerts and the Rosendale Theatre Collective celebrate Black History Month with a special live presentation of Finding North at the Rosendale Theatre, located at 408 Main Street (Route 213) in Rosendale, on Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation and reservations are requested. To reserve seats and review the Rosendale Theatre COVID policy, visit www.rosendaletheatre.org.

Written by David Gonzalez, Finding North is a one-man play drawn from historical research and oral histories that bring to the stage powerful stories of the African American Underground Railroad hero, John P. Parker, as well as contemporary American immigrants. Originally written to celebrate the opening of Cincinnati’s Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Finding North has been revisited and updated through the collaboration of David Gonzalez with performer/director Daniel Carlton. Carlton will captivate the audience with his one-man performance of John Parker and all the other characters, while accompanied by Gonzalez playing blues guitar. The piece concludes with a dynamic audience talkback.

“Maverick Concerts is thrilled to have an opportunity to reach out beyond our concert hall to partner with the Rosendale Theatre Collective in celebration of Black History Month,” said Maverick Concerts music director Alexander Platt.

For additional information, call (845) 658-8989.