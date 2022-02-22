The Uptown Kingston business community received the news on Sunday that Karen Clark Adin, owner of the local gift shop Bop to Tottom, was throwing in the towel. After more than a dozen years, Bop to Tottom will grace the corner of Front Street and Wall streets no more. It was back in May 2009 that Adin decided that what Uptown Kingston was missing was a gift shop. She followed through on her insight and opened one.

Soap, dream catchers, candles, clothing, other candles. One never knew what one could find in the offbeat shop.

Karen has been a joiner over the years, and has served among others on the Ulster County Chamber of Commerce, Kingston Uptown Business Association, City of Kingston Board of Ethics, and the Kingston Tourism Task Force. The store has been the recipient of such awards as Hudson Valley Magazine’s best gift shop in 2009 and the Ulster County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year award for 2008.

The sad news leaves other small business owners in the area wondering who would now carry the heavy load of “giving customers permission to be themselves.”

Adin is excited to begin the next phase of her life as a retiree, during which time she says she intends to focus on herself. A press release describes Adin as kind to children and willing to direct traffic in a pinch.

Adin’s “Closing Doors, Open Heart” sale begins February 24.